Ocean Springs man is paralyzed after receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A normal day turned tragic for the family of Brad Malagarie after he received his Johnson and Johnson shot on Tuesday, April 6th around noon. Just hours after, Brad was found unresponsive in his office. He was rushed to the hospital and doctors told the family a blood clot in his cerebral artery caused a stroke.

43-year old Brad Malagarie is now Paralyzed and unable to talk or walk.

Malagarie is a husband, and father of 7 children. His aunt, Celeste O’Keefe, who is also Brads boss says the vaccine is the only thing that was different about Brad’s routine on April 6th. She mentions the only health issues the 43 year-old has is high blood pressure.

Nationwide, there have been 6 women who suffered rare blood clots after taking the vaccine. One woman had died. The United States has now paused the use of the J&J vaccine and an investigation is underway.

O’Keefe says their family is telling Brad’s story to protect others.

“If we can save someone else the pain that these seven children are going through, that’s what needs to happen” said O’Keefe.

Millions of J&J vaccines were contaminated in a Baltimore Biotech Facility last month, putting a hold on shipment to the US. These types of hiccups are what worries O’Keefe and Brads family.

According to the family, Brad has been making small progress. He is now able to swallow and sit up in a chair.

Doctors tell the family that Brads recovery could take over a year. So, to help with medical expenses the family has created a fundraiser on Facebook.