Oceans Springs man robbed, killed during meetup for ATV in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An Ocean Springs man was found dead earlier this week after a Facebook Marketplace exchange turned into a robbery and murder.

According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, the victim, Kyle Craig, was traveling to Holmes County on Wednesday morning to purchase an ATV he saw on Facebook Marketplace. Concerns grew as he family did not hear from him for a while, and they reported him missing to authorities.

Investigators said Craig had a great sum of money on him and whoever he met with had robbed and killed him. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds along Long Branch Road.

One arrest has been made and deputies are still looking for the second suspect, Montavious Landfair.

Courtesy of Holmes County Sheriff’s Office: Montavious Landfair

Other individuals could also be charged in the case as well due to their involvement.

This is a developing story.