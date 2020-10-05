Oct. 5 is deadline to register to vote in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline for Mississippians to register to vote in the November election is at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5. Absentee voting is currently underway.

In Hinds County, the election commission and the circuit clerk’s office have noticed higher turnouts than years past for voter registration. For those in line by 5:00 p.m., it’s a law that they can still register to vote.

COVID-19 guidelines have been implemented to avoid clusters, including social distancing, face mask requirements and temperature checks.

