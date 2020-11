JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s unemployment numbers for October 2020 were released on Tuesday. According to the report, the statewide unemployment rate was seven percent.

Unemployment rate for October 2020:

Hinds County – 8.1%

Madison County – 5.1%

Rankin County – 4.2%

Warren County – 7.7%

The national unemployment rate was 6.9% for October 2020. Click here to see the report.

LATEST STORIES: