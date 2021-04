LELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Greenville public resource officer has been arrested on a felony child molestation charge for his alleged connection in an off-duty incident involving a child.

Leon Hicks, 61, was placed into custody by the Leland Police Department on Thursday, April 28. According to police, the incidents of abuse occurred at his Leland home.

Hicks is being held without bond at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.