Office Depot on Robinson Road to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Office Depot store on Robinson Road in Jackson is set to close on November 14. The company said the store is currently having a closing sale.

We will continue to provide our customers with business services, products and technology solutions at other nearby Office Depot stores as well as online at officedepot.com.

Shera Bishop, Sr. Communications Specialist | Office Depot