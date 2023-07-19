NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — A healthy baby boy was born at New York City’s Lincoln Tunnel on Monday thanks to two Port Authority police officers.

A driver, Nestor Guallap, pulled over around 9 a.m. and told officer Timothy Jozefczyk that his partner was bleeding and in labor, according to officials. When Jozefczyk reached the mother, Maria Marin, he noticed the baby crowning. Officials said Jozefczyk continued telling Marin to push, and Kylian Aaron Guallpa Castano was born after about three minutes.

A second officer, Evan Butts, arrived after Kylian was born. Butts, a former EMT with FDNY, assisted Jozefczyk with clamping the umbilical cord and helping with the afterbirth until the EMT arrived.

“We are so happy that we got help from the police,” said Nestor Guallpa, the father. “We are so grateful that they were there and that everyone is healthy. Seeing the officers work carefully and knew what they were doing was amazing. They’re our heroes. It was like something out of a movie, and I will never forget this experience.”

Marin and Kylian were taken to the hospital, according to officials. Kylian arrived weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

A nine-year veteran on the job, Jozefczyk said he was nervous, and it was his first time holding a newborn.

“I was so relieved when the baby cried and so happy that everyone is healthy,” said Jozefczyk .