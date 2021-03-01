Officials break ground on final phase of East Metro Parkway in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders broke ground on the final phase of East Metro Parkway, a road connecting U.S. Highway 80 and State Route 25 in Rankin County.

The project will connect the previously completed sections of East Metro to U.S. 80 in Brandon. The project includes sidewalk and drainage improvements, along with upgrades to Crossgates Boulevard from Old Brandon Road to U.S. 80.

The project was funded by appropriations from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) with local matches.