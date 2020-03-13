Officials confirm 12 cases of coronavirus in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are confirming the twelve cases of coronavirus in Michigan.
Two cases were confirmed earlier this week in Oakland and Wayne counties, according to Whitmer.
The new cases were added to the official count on the state website.
Earlier this week Michigan became the 38th state to report the virus.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put out an FAQ on COVID-19.
