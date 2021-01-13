Officials cut ribbon on Museum Trail in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, state and Jackson officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting for the Museum Trail. It is Jackson’s first paved scenic pathway that connects downtown with LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

“We are thrilled to open up this roughly two-mile scenic pathway that includes a pedestrian bridge through the heart of Jackson,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “Investing in multi-use paths like this Museum Trail has many benefits that impact the community, such as increasing safety conditions, tourism, tax revenue, and urban redevelopment while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for all citizens.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the 2.5-mile Museum Trail follows the abandoned GM&O Railroad from Downtown Jackson through Greater Belhaven and along the eastern border of LeFleur’s Bluff State Park. The rail-trail portion of the trail is now complete and runs from Laurel Street to the entrance of the Mississippi’s Farmers Market on Jefferson Street.

The Museum Trail provides access to four remarkable museums and three parks: the Mississippi History Museum, Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, Mississippi Children’s Museum, Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, Belhaven Heights Park, Laurel Street Park, LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

“Trail systems and greenways help to revitalize cities and improve the health and wellbeing of citizens. We are thrilled to be cutting the ribbon on the Museum Trail,” says Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “Constructed specifically for exercise and non-motorized transportation, this trail will connect our city to its rich history and positively impact the health of our citizens and the economic development of our community.”

