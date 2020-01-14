Officials: dam at Oktibbeha County Lake could soon fail

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Emergency management officials in one Mississippi county say heavy rains could cause a failure in the dam at Oktibbeha County Lake and they’re urging residents near there to evacuate as a precaution.

Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency Director Karen Campanella said Tuesday the county engineer inspected the dam and reported extremely high water levels in the lake and noted the dam could go at any time.

The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors has issued a warning and activated the emergency action plan. While the evacuation is not mandatory, Campanella says residents near the dam should relocate to a safer distance.