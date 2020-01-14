Breaking News
Flash Flood Emergency in Jackson Metro area

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

MDOT Severe Weather 2_140915

Download the WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Storm Damage Pictures

Officials: dam at Oktibbeha County Lake could soon fail

News
Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights Up Close Abstract_126463

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Emergency management officials in one Mississippi county say heavy rains could cause a failure in the dam at Oktibbeha County Lake and they’re urging residents near there to evacuate as a precaution.

Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency Director Karen Campanella said Tuesday the county engineer inspected the dam and reported extremely high water levels in the lake and noted the dam could go at any time.

The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors has issued a warning and activated the emergency action plan. While the evacuation is not mandatory, Campanella says residents near the dam should relocate to a safer distance. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories