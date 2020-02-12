Officials in Clinton answer major questions surrounding weekend fire

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Major questions surrounding a weekend house fire that killed seven people, have now been answered.

A news conference was held at the Clinton Fire Station to clarified some more information. Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge and Mayor Phil Fisher said there were a lot of factors that played a part the a massive loss, including faulty smoke detectors, burglar bars and an outdated style roof.

Authorities are still waiting to question the father who escaped from the home. Mr. Presley’s wife and six children died in the fire on Saturday. He is still recovering at the hospital.

In his original statement, Presley said he told his family to get out of the house and then ran to a neighbor’s home to call the fire department.

Mayor Fisher spoke about the condition of the house and said it was up to code, but the reason for the smoke alarms not going off is still under investigation.