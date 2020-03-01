Officials in Rhode Island confirms first presumptive coronavirus case

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has identified a person in their 40s who traveled to Italy in mid-February as the state’s first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

The health department said the person is being treated at the hospital and all infection control protocols are being followed but did not specify which hospital is treating the patient.

The patient’s immediate family members have quarantined themselves since the person started showing symptoms after traveling abroad, according to health officials.