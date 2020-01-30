Officials investigating inmate’s death at Marshall County prison

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Investigators were called to the Marshall County Correctional Facility after another inmate death.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, they received the call about the death just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

The inmate has been identified as 52-year-old Nora Ducksworth. According to Management and Training Corporation, Ducksworth died of natural causes. No foul play is suspected in his death.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the Ducksworth’s cause of death.

This is the second inmate to have died at the facility since Saturday evening.

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson released a statement on Twitter about the recent deaths.