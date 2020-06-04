Breaking News
Officials: Mississippi man arrested after nude foot chase

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A man who allegedly stripped naked as he ran from deputies in Mississippi has been arrested on drug charges.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies saw Ryan Millet arguing with a woman, Misty Quiroz, at a gas station in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday and approached the couple, Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner told The Sun Herald. The deputies started searching their car after Quiroz allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.

Skinner said that’s when Millet, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, ran away and started taking off his clothes. Deputies chased him down and later used a stun gun to arrest him and bring him back to the gas station, with his clothes in hand, Skinner said.

