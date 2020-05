JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi State Department of Health will install a state of the art personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitation system inside the old Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson. That’s according to Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson.

Gipson said the system will allow hospitals and other medical facilities to deliver and sanitize reusable PPE during the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s no word on when the system will open.