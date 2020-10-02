Ohio troopers investigate crash involving truck, Amish buggy carrying 5 children

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Amish buggy and a pickup truck that sent six people to a hospital.

Sgt. Ray Santiago, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in Ashland.

He said the buggy was occupied by two adults and five children when it collided with a pickup truck.

“Six people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Santiago said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

A horse was injured and a veterinarian was called to the scene, officials said.