Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art receives Wells Fargo grant

The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum in Biloxi, Mississippi received a grant from Wells Fargo to fund a new program that promotes art and literacy in South Mississippi schools.

The “Through My Eyes” exhibit began this year as project between the museum and school districts in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.

The purpose is to bring professional artists into a participating classroom to guide the creation of student artwork and help mold their budding talents.

Another goal of the exhibit is to expose school children to the world of art and invite them into the museum through experimental arts education. The program is open to classrooms from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Funding from Wells Fargo allows this program to expand itself and benefit more children. The grant will help cover the cost of art supplies, artist compensation and instillation for the exhibit.

For more information about the program please visit education@georgeohr.org