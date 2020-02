BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The country music band Old Dominion will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on July 22, 2020.

The concert will be part of the “We Are Old Dominion Tour 2020.” The special guests include Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.