Old Main Street closed in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police announced Old Main Street from Madison Parkway/Highway 463 to the west entrance to the Half Shell Oyster House will be closed in both directions on Monday, January 25. The closure started at 9:00 a.m.

Traffic wishing to access Old Main Street may do so by proceeding on Madison Parkway and turning south on Post Oak Road to Old Main Street.

All businesses in the area of Old Main Street will be open and accessible. The installation is expected to take at least two days.