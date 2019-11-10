Olde Towne Middle School hosts book fair at Barnes and Noble

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Olde Towne Middle School held a book fair at Barnes & Noble in Ridgeland to get a closer chance to having a special visit from two distinguishing authors.

The event allowed people to explore a variety of book selections for purchases and also gave students the opportunity to gain support from their own community.

Olde Towne Librarian Sheila McGraw said, “Reading is so important and it’s so important for our children. In middle school sometimes they get so busy and don’t have time to read and I feel like it’s my goal to just keep them loving to read and keeping good enjoyable books in their hands.”

A portion of the book sales will go toward the school’s library. The fundraiser will continue until Thursday, Nov. 14.