Ole Miss announces Commencement ceremonies for Classes of 2020, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the University of Mississippi announced additional details related to Commencement ceremonies for graduates of the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.

Commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 will be held April 29 – May 2. Morning convocation is set for 8:00 a.m. May 1 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 are slated for May 6 – 8. Morning convocation is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. May 8 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“It is a great privilege to celebrate our graduates and their accomplishments during Commencement each year,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “We are particularly pleased to uphold our commitment to the Class of 2020 by welcoming them back to campus and celebrating them in person. Our entire campus community is eager to honor the incredible achievements, character and resilience of all of our graduates.”

To keep graduates and families safe and in compliance with government orders and public health guidance, both morning Convocations, as well as school or college ceremonies, will be ticketed events. The university will announce specific ticket allotments per graduate later. The number of tickets allotted will vary by school/college, based on the number of graduates and the capacity of venues.

Plans call for COVID-19 protocols and procedures to be observed during Commencement 2020 and Commencement 2021, including wearing cloth face coverings and adhering to social distancing.

To view the complete 2021 Commencement ceremony schedule, see https://commencement.olemiss.edu/2021-graduates/.

To view the complete 2020 Commencement ceremony schedule, see https://commencement.olemiss.edu/2020-graduates/.