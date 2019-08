According to the Daily Mississippian, the University of Mississippi approved alcohol sales in Vaught-Hemingway stadium.

The sales will happen during the last three home football games of the 2019 season.

The sales will start October 19 during the Ole Miss versus Texas A&M game.