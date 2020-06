OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi’s athletics department held a Unity March in Oxford to support the continuous efforts of justice and equality.

According to the Oxford Eagle, staff and student-athletes marched from the Ole Miss Track and Field complex followed by speeches from athletics director Keith Carter, women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

𝙐𝙎𝙀 𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙑𝙊𝙄𝘾𝙀



The first step is to speak up. Together.#United pic.twitter.com/qDUuhn7i9B — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) June 6, 2020