Ole Miss Athletics to hold water drive for Jackson

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss Athletics will hold a water drive during this weekend’s baseball series against Belmont to help address the water shortage in Jackson. Fans have been asked to donate cases of water at the football equipment truck on Manning Way.

Rebel football players and other student-athletes will be on hand to help load the truck, which will be parked at the visiting team bus cutout east of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Dropoff times will be:

Friday (March 5): 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday (March 6): 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday (March 7): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The water drive is through Ole Miss’ partnership with the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi Food Network. Fans unable to participate this weekend can donate online at www.msfoodnet.org.