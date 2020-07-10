Ole Miss exchange students discuss possible deportation

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Foreign exchange students got some bad news earlier this week saying that if they don’t take in-person classes, they’ll risk being deported.

Shatil Shuvo and Shahriar Chowdhury join Ole Miss grad school from Bangladesh, Shuvo said interruptions in studying journalism would be huge for him.

“When we came here we had a plan to study here and do something here to do research,” Shuvo said. “If we go back we’d face a big problem.”

Chowdhury added that being from a third world country, he’d be losing opportunities through Ole Miss’s engineering program that he could never compensate for back home.

“The best part about it is the whole academy,” Chowdhury said. “All the fields I get to explore. Way back in Bangladesh we didn’t used to have this kind of stuff.”

Both student said that if they are sent home, their plans are unclear.

“I’m not sure what I’m gonna do,” Shuvo said.

“Where I come from jobs are pretty scarce,” Chowdhury said.