UPDATE: Ole Miss faculty senate votes ‘no confidence’ in IHL

The faculty senate has voted “no confidence” in the IHL board’s process in the search and selection for a new chancellor.

Members have also voted “no confidence” in the IHL board’s conduct.

The senate is calling on the IHL board to work with stakeholders at all eight public universities to revise the policies on hiring executive officers.

10/17/2019 10:29 P.M.

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- Right now the faculty senate at Ole Miss is in executive session as outrage continues over the appointment of the new chancellor.

Senators voted 40-5 to move behind closed doors to discuss two resolutions: one that would focus on abolishing the IHL and another to declare a vote of no confidence in IHL and the appointment of chancellor Glenn Boyce.

Last week the senators passed a resolution calling the IHL Board of Trustees’ policies and bylaws flawed.

We will let you know what senators decide once the meeting wraps up.