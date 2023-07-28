OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – After more than a year of construction, the Ole Miss football team has moved back into the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center.

The $45.7 million renovation project expanded the current space from 181,500 square feet to 221,000 with the addition of a second story. The interactive enhancements include 507 square feet of video walls, along with other modern amenities.

“The new Manning Center is another example of our commitment to providing our student-athletes and coaches with the resources necessary to compete at a championship level,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “We want to thank our partners ICM and CDFL/HOK for their dedication and great work on this project. The Ole Miss family continues to step up in a big way financially to help make facility vision like this come to life, and we could not be more grateful for their unyielding support in this and other ventures. Most of all, we are excited to reopen a first-class facility that bears the Manning name, and we want it to be a source of great pride for Olivia, Archie and the rest of the family.”

The new Williams-Reed Foyer welcomes team members and visitors to the Ole Miss football headquarters and features a Walk of Champions.

Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center at Ole Miss (Courtesy: The University of Mississippi)

The 9,000-square-foot Van Devender Family Foundation Locker Room received a complete makeover and was expanded to include a barber shop, hydro tanks, plunge pools, a players’ lounge and fueling station.

The equipment area was expanded as well and now includes a gear display room.