OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss football team boycotted their practice Friday morning to protest police brutality, according to the Clarion Ledger.
The players marched and gathered on The Square in downtown Oxford in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. They gathered in front of the Confederate monument.
Ole Miss joined a long list of sports team that have protested this week in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The Mississippi State football team boycotted practice on Thursday.
LATEST STORIES:
- $5M federal lawsuit filed against Pearl Public School District
- Jackson police investigate IHOP robbery
- Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations
- Ole Miss football players protest police brutality
- The Pine Gulch Fire Is Now The Largest Fire In Colorado History