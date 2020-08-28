Ole Miss football players protest police brutality

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss football team boycotted their practice Friday morning to protest police brutality, according to the Clarion Ledger.

The players marched and gathered on The Square in downtown Oxford in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. They gathered in front of the Confederate monument.

Stand Up For Nothing, Fall For Anything ✊🏾 #BLM pic.twitter.com/TS5x5WJst7 — Jacquez Jones (@ESPN_Jac) August 28, 2020

Ole Miss joined a long list of sports team that have protested this week in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The Mississippi State football team boycotted practice on Thursday.

