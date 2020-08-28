Ole Miss football players protest police brutality

News
Posted: / Updated:
ole miss_60540

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss football team boycotted their practice Friday morning to protest police brutality, according to the Clarion Ledger.

The players marched and gathered on The Square in downtown Oxford in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. They gathered in front of the Confederate monument.

Ole Miss joined a long list of sports team that have protested this week in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The Mississippi State football team boycotted practice on Thursday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories