Ole Miss football players volunteer at Flowood training camp

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Ole Miss football players were in Flowood on Friday for the ‘Train Like an NFL Prospect’ camp at the Grip Training facility. The players made the drive from Oxford to Flowood after practice to give back to the kids.

The players included Jerrion Ealy (RB) and Jonathan Mingo (WR), who are both from Mississippi. Jonathan Hess (TE), Braylon Sanders (WR) and Matt Corral (QB) were also at the camp.

“Peyton Manning said something that resonates with me, and I never thought of it in that way. He said, ‘Don’t do something until you get it right. Do something until you can get it wrong.’ That’s just something that I’m really going to try to show not only to these kids but to my teammates. Just, you can never be too prepared for something. You can go over basics and that’s what the greats ones do,” said Corral.

All of the proceeds from this camp will benefit the We Will Go nonprofit organization.