Ole Miss Football temporarily halts team activities due to COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi’s Athletics Department announced Friday that the football program will halt team activities until Wednesday, December 9 after positive COVID-19 cases were identified.

Officials said during the seven-day suspension, testing will continue and safety precautions will be taken for student-athletes and staff members affected by the virus. Leaders in the athletic department will also consult with the Southeastern Conference regarding the scheduling of upcoming games.

The full statement is below:

“With a few new positive COVID-19 cases being identified each day, the Ole Miss football program will pause team activities until at least Wednesday, December 9. This seven-day suspension is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety and came after consulting with the MSDH. Testing will continue during this period, and the appropriate health measures will be taken for those student-athletes and staff members affected by the virus. Department leadership will remain in talks with the Southeastern Conference on the effects of this suspension on the scheduling of upcoming games.” Statement, Ole Miss Football

