Ole Miss is dangerous in powder blue

Ole Miss is 17-5 on the season in powder blue uniforms, heading into the Fayetteville Super Regional.

The Rebels are 8-1 in their last nine games wearing powder blue. Ole Miss has worn powder blue in all but one game in the postseason, including each of the last seven games.

Head coach Mike Bianco began the season fifth on the all-time SEC coaching wins chart, and since, the Rebel head coach has moved to third.

He says a trip to Omaha is one his guys deserve.

“The entire 2019 team deserves this and I think for me personally, it’s fitting for the guys that were here last year. They played so well in the regional and to get back to the super regional and hopefully has success this weekend.”

The Rebels secured its sixth NCAA super regional bid and its first since 2014.

Ole Miss plays Arkansas early tomorrow, first pitch is at 11am.