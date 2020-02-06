Ole Miss: No offer extended to Northwood player who signed commitment letter

UPDATE: On Thursday morning, Detraveon Brown released a statement saying that he believed he did have a verbal offer from Ole Miss. His mother also posted a statement apologizing to his supporters and blaming lack of communication. Read the full story here.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Northwood High School football player’s National Signing Day commitment to play for the SEC for a Division I school appears to have been a hoax.

Hundreds of athletes put their name on the dotted line on National Signing Day, committing to attending a given college on scholarships. But KTAL/KMSS has learned that one of them signed a letter of commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday for an offer that doesn’t exist.

As family and local news crews looked on, Northwood Wide Receiver Detraveon Brown signed a letter of commitment purportedly for Ole Miss, saying “I’d like to thank God for everything he did for me. I wouldn’t be here in this position.”

When asked what was it about Ole Miss that made him want to spend his next four years there, Brown replied, “The coaching staff. They loved me when I got out there. And you know I just fell in love with the town and everything.”

When asked what it meant to go play in the SEC, at the highest level of college football, Brown replied, “It’s a big stage. But like, I’m built for it. I know I’m built for it. And I know I’m going to be playing big top-notch guys. But I think I’m going to be ready for it.”

However, Ole Miss confirmed to KTAL/KMSS on Wednesday afternoon that no scholarship has been extended to Brown and that the school has no paperwork on him.

Northwood High has chosen not to speak on the record about Brown’s signing. Two sources have told KTAL/KMSS that Brown did have another Division I scholarship on the table, but that he proceeded with signing a fake letter of commitment to Ole Miss anyway.

A spokesperson for Caddo Parish schools is expected to release a statement on behalf of the school and the parish. KTAL/KMSS has also reached out to Brown and his family.

This story will be updated with any additional developments.