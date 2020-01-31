Ole Miss restricts travel to China due to coronavirus outbreak

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi is restricting university-related travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Provost Noel Wilkin sent out a university-wide email on January 29, announcing that academic programs have been suspended or canceled by university partners in China.
The U.S. State Department issued a “do not travel” to China advisory Thursday, Jan. 30, related to the novel coronavirus. The advisory states that travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice and that commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from mainland China. No cases have been reported at the University of Mississippi or elsewhere in Mississippi at this time. As mentioned in a message to the UM community earlier this week, all university-related travel to mainland China is under a UM travel restriction until further notice. Our academic programs in China have been suspended or canceled by the partners in China. Students may not proceed with UM-related travel to China, and should check in with the UM coordinator of their program. Click here to read the full message sent Wednesday. The safety and well-being of the university community is always our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation. If you believe that you have been exposed to the coronavirus, notify your physician, Student Health or Employee Health immediately.Noel E. Wilkin, Ph.D.
Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs