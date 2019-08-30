Former Ole Miss student indicted on capital murder charges

A grand jury has handed up an indictment of capital murder in the death of Ole Miss co-ed Ally Kostial.

The student was shot multiple times and left for dead near Sardis Lake. Brandon Theesfeld has been charged with her abduction and murder. Last week, his legal team withdrew a request for bond and agreed to a psychiatric evaluation.

According to his attorney Tony Farese, Theesfeld remains in jail in Lafayette County awaiting an evaluation at Whitfield. His team says that he will enter a plea of not guilty and steadfastly presumes his innocence in the case.