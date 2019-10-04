Ole Miss students protest new chancellor’s hiring

Oxford, Miss (WJTV) – Students at Ole Miss gathered on campus at what was supposed to be a formal announcement of Glenn Boyce as the new university chancellor.

The crowd chanted, “IHL is corrupt, we’ll fight back and we’ll disrupt.”

They are upset because Boyce, who has been a consultant for the university was hired outside the normal process which involves interviews by various groups at the college.

According to the Associated Press, Boyce was originally ired by the university’s private foundation to help with the search. Boyce denied them he was seeking the job.

