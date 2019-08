HOOVER, AL (WJTV) — It looked like the magic was back.

Ole Miss was just 10 outs away from upsetting one of the best teams in the country in the second round of the SEC Tournament. But Jack Kenley delivered a clutch 2-out 2-run double in the sixth inning to put Arkansas in front for good. The Razorbacks would go on to win 5-3.

The Rebels aren’t done yet – they’ll look to stay alive against Texas A&M Thursday at 9:30 AM in an elimination game.