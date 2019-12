The University of Mississippi welcomed Lane Kiffin as the next head football coach for the program.

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi welcomed Lane Kiffin as the next head football coach for the program.

Kiffin was introduced to fans at the Pavilion on the Ole Miss campus on Monday. Athletic Director Keith Carter said he wanted to galvanize the fan base with the hire.

After talking to the media, Kiffin met with the football team. He plans to put together a staff and hit the recruiting trail.