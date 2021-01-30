Olympic Gold Medalist Bianca Knight creates Track and Field app

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Olympic Gold Medalist, World Record Holder, and Mississippi-Native Bianca Knight has developed an app for Track & Field athletes.

The BK Trackstars app provides an interactive experience for athletes, coaches, and parents providing a wide range of workout plans, tips to improve performance, and you can even see how you rank up against runners all across the world.

“Collegiate champions, national champions, whatever kind of champion they aspire to be in the sport of track and field. It’s just one of those things I wish I had when I was competing when I was younger, it would have been a huge help to see how I fared up against everybody. Not just the people in the Mississippi, not just the U.S” Knight said.

This app isn’t for people who just enjoy running, but for athletes serious about track and wanting to become an all around better athlete.

“The target audience for the app is age 6-18 those athletes are already competing in the sport, they have a million apps out for people who like running. It’s intended to give track and field something we don’t have tailored for us.” Knight said.

The BK Trackstars app will be in the App Store and Google Play in the next few weeks.