Olympic gold medalist, WNBA legend Ruthie Bolton visits youth across metro

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA Hall of Famer Ruthie Bolton is inspiring Mississippi’s Youth.

Ruthie Bolton was born and raised in Mississippi, and she felt the need to give back to her home state by reaching out to the kids at the Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi, to talk about her life. Bolton planned to discuss her past going thorough domestic violence, but she believed these kids needed a different message. She explained a quote that her father would tell her and her sister. “life is ten percent of what happens to you and twenty percent on how you respond. Making it clear that these kids are in control of their own futures.

That wasn’t the only stop she made Mississippi. Bolton also chose to make a special appearance to the Mississippi Sports Explosion to encourage young female basketball players. She mostly talked with the girls about having high expectations for themselves and to follow their hearts to their true dreams.

Ruthie Bolton will make another appearance at the Hinds Community College Utica campus on Monday. She is apart of the fitness matters event that will be held that morning.