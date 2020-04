VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department is looking for a suspect they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators said 18-year-old Omar Carter is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Carter’s last known address is 30 Kings Street.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Carter, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355- 8477 or the Vicksburg Police Department 601-636-2511.