On the campaign trail: Trump tweets for Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The two candidates for Mississippi Governor were busy solidifying support in the final two weeks of the campaign.

While Jim Hood held a press briefing, Tate Reeves’ camp sent out a call for campaign contributions.

In a mailing, he sent to this station he is challenging supporters to raise $10,000 by the end of the week.

The two-term Lt. Governor has already been endorsed by President Trump. Tuesday, the president tweeted additional comments of support which we’re quickly re-tweeted by Republicans around the state.

The election is on Tuesday, November 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7p.m. Make sure to join us for election night coverage with Your Election Headquarters.

