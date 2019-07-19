Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

On the Road with Tate Reeves

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tate Reeves, who is the 32nd Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi has been serving since 2012. He is a member of the Republican Party. Lt. Reeves campaign trail included stops at PJs Coffee, Forrest Lamar GOPW, Policy Rollout Presser at Jones College, ending in Lamar County for a GOP rally.

The one-hour debate is set to take place Tuesday, July 23rd. It will air on WJTV-TV (CBS), WHLT-TV (CBS), WFNA-TV (CW) and WBRL-CD (CW) as well as the Nexstar station serving the Memphis, TN market, in addition to select broadcast partners WMDN-TV (CBS), WCBI-TV (CBS), WXXV-TV (FOX/NBC) and SuperTalk Radio, which covers all 82 counties of the Magnolia State. Local viewers may also access a live-stream of the debate online by visiting their local Nexstar station’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds