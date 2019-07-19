On the Road with Tate Reeves

Tate Reeves, who is the 32nd Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi has been serving since 2012. He is a member of the Republican Party. Lt. Reeves campaign trail included stops at PJs Coffee, Forrest Lamar GOPW, Policy Rollout Presser at Jones College, ending in Lamar County for a GOP rally.

The one-hour debate is set to take place Tuesday, July 23rd. It will air on WJTV-TV (CBS), WHLT-TV (CBS), WFNA-TV (CW) and WBRL-CD (CW) as well as the Nexstar station serving the Memphis, TN market, in addition to select broadcast partners WMDN-TV (CBS), WCBI-TV (CBS), WXXV-TV (FOX/NBC) and SuperTalk Radio, which covers all 82 counties of the Magnolia State. Local viewers may also access a live-stream of the debate online by visiting their local Nexstar station’s website.