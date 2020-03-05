One arrested, one wanted in connection to Arbor Landing auto burglaries

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department arrested a convicted auto burglary suspect in connection to multiple auto burglaries in the Arbor Landing subdivision. Deputies are working to find a second suspect in the case.

According to investigators, deputies received a call on Monday, March 2, about the burglaries. The caller said his 2005 Ford F150 pickup had been stolen, and his other vehicles were burglarized. Other neighbors said their vehicles had also been burglarized.

Deputies used home surveillance systems to track the burglars. They were seen in a dark color four door sedan. Investigators said the most popular items for them to steal were handguns. Deputies have recovered eight weapons.

The surveillance video showed the suspects leaving the subdivision in the sedan and the stolen Ford F150. When deputies ran the tag of the stolen Ford, they were notified that the Jackson Police Department ran the tag earlier in the morning. The vehicle was found in a private parking lot.

With the help of JPD, deputies were able to contact the business owner where the truck had been previously located. The owner shared surveillance with investigators, which showed the suspect removing the tag from the vehicle and locking it before walking away. Deputies said the suspects walked to a restaurant for a meal, and investigators were able to get a clear surveillance picture of the two men.

One of the suspects was identified as 23-year-old Darius Anthony Williams. He was located on Tuesday, March 3, at the Oyo Hotel in North Jackson by U.S. Marshals. Before they could arrest him, Williams led them on a short chase that ended on Briarwood Drive.

Once he was arrested, Williams was booked into the Rankin County Jail. He appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty. Williams was denied bond.

Darius Williams

According to investigators, Williams has previously been arrested seven times for residential burglary, armed robbery, commercial burglary, auto burglary and sexual battery. He was sentenced in May 2016 in Rankin County on two counts of automobile burglary. Williams was released in September 2019.

Deputies are still trying to identify the second suspect.

Second suspect wanted in connection to auto burglaries

If you know where he is contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480 or tips@rankincounty.org. You may also contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If you provide Crime Stoppers with a tip that leads to an arrest, you may receive a reward through Crime Stoppers.