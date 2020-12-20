One captured, two wanted after chase ends in crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One suspect is in custody and two are wanted after a chased ended in a crash in Jackson.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2018 white Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on I-220 near I-55 in Madison County on Saturday. Investigators said the vehicle passed two state troopers at speeds over 100 mph in the rain.

The troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect’s vehicle side-swiped one of the state trooper’s vehicle on I-55 and fled into Jackson.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle lost control and hit a light pole on Northside Drive. The three suspects ran away, but one was caught and transported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

According to MHP, the Dodge Charger was reported stolen in Lamar County. Investigators also recovered four firearms from the vehicle. One firearm had been reported stolen.

The suspects have not been identified at this time.

