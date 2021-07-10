One dead after car crash in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Harrisville man died in a fatal one-vehicle car crash in Simpson County on Friday night.

MHP said Bryen M. Runnels, 21, was driving a silver 2001 Dodge Ram pick-up northbound on MS469 when his vehicle left the roadway colliding with a tree. Runnels was ejected from the vehicle and transported by air care to UMMC with unknown injuries. The passenger, Johnny D. Scott, 21, was also ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, neither occupants was wearing their seatbelts. The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.