One man died in hit and run accident along HWY 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly hit and run accident that left one man dead.

The accident happened Saturday morning just after 12:30 along Highway 80. We’re told an unknown vehicle hit the man, and drove away.

The victim died shortly after. Anyone with information on this accident is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 601.355.TIPS.