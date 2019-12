30-year-old Erik Miller is dead after a two-car crash in Copiah County.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– A person is dead after a two-car crash on Highway 51 just north of Hazlehurst in Copiah County.

According to MHP Sergeant Kervin Stewart, a Mercedes-Benz sedan heading north tried to pass a Chevy Impala. The Mercedes sideswiped the Impala, causing the Impala’s driver to lose control, and hit a tree on the shoulder.

The driver killed was identified as 30-year-old Erik Miller.

The crash is under investigation and an autopsy has been requested.