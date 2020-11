JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead after a fiery car crash in Terry early Sunday morning, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the Toyota Camry was traveling west on Lebanon Pine Grove Road and left the roadway into a wooded area, ending in a fiery crash.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

— Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) November 22, 2020

