One dead, four injured in Memphis nightclub shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A gunman is at large after a deadly shooting outside of a Hickory Hill nightclub early Sunday morning.

Police confirm one man is dead and four others are recovering after shots were fired outside of the Truth Night Bar. Two of the victims are in critical condition and the other two are expected to be okay.

Club owner Christian Donovan says he sends his condolences to the family of the man who lost his life.

“I want to send my thoughts and prayers to his family,” Donovan said. “I know it must be very hard for them right now.” He says the shooting happened right outside the club’s back door and nearly 200 people were standing outside when it happened.

Donovan says there about 15 security guards working but he believes the shooting did not begin as an altercation inside the bar.

“Even the people that were in the club that were here, they know no one got to fighting in the club,” He also stated no one inside was hurt and there was not a gun in the bar.

Donovan has asked the city for cameras several times but has not received them. “I go into some of these other neighborhoods, I see real time cameras everywhere. We cannot get a real time camera over here for nothing.”

This is not the first shooting we’ve told you about in this area. In December, two men were shot outside the barbershop next to Truth Night Bar. Donovan says the owner has since been evicted.

Memphis Police have not identified the person who was shot nor a possible suspect. They are asking anyone with information on this situation to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.